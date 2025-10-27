SC raps States for not filing reports on stray dogs

The Supreme Court of India has expressed sharp displeasure over the failure of most states and union territories to file compliance reports regarding the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, aimed at managing the stray dog population across the country.

The case, initiated suo motu in response to alarming incidents of stray dog attacks on humans, notably children, has revealed a lack of effective enforcement and accountability among state authorities.

A three-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath reprimanded the states for the absence of affidavits detailing the steps taken to implement the ABC Rules, which mandate catching, sterilizing, vaccinating, and releasing stray dogs back to their original areas, except for animals showing rabies symptoms or aggressive behavior.

The court also reiterated its prohibition on feeding stray dogs in public spaces outside designated feeding zones. Only West Bengal, Telangana, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have submitted affidavits, and even those are incomplete.

The bench summoned the Chief Secretaries of all defaulting states and union territories to appear personally on November 3, warning that costs and coercive measures will be imposed if compliance is not met. The court emphasized that the country’s image is being tarnished internationally due to continuous news reports of stray dog attacks and the government’s inaction.

Earlier directions had mandated that authorities establish shelters and implement the ABC Rules uniformly to address public safety concerns, rabies prevention, and animal welfare.

The court’s expanded scope now involves all states, UTs, municipal corporations, and animal husbandry departments to work together to formulate a national policy on stray dog management.