DMK opposes SIR in TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that the DMK and its allies are strongly opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.

He said there are doubts that this revision could be used to remove the voting rights of people in the State.

The Chief Minister pointed out that, in Bihar, voter names were allegedly removed in large numbers from many communities.

He said that, according to senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan, around 80,000 voters from the Islamic community were targeted and removed in a single constituency.

He said such steps are dangerous for democracy and will not be allowed in Tamil Nadu.

He urged that everyone should stand united and fight against such actions.

In this connection, an All Party meeting was convened on November 2 .