AIADMK backs SIR voter list drive

AIADMK’s organizing secretary, D. Jayakumar, has announced the party’s full support for the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, calling the initiative a timely step towards ensuring transparent and accurate voter lists ahead of the 2026 state elections.
Jayakumar emphasized the foundational importance of a correct and updated electoral roll for the conduct of free and fair elections in the world’s largest democracy.
Jayakumar welcomed the SIR process as a standard and necessary process.