Lakhs witness Soorasamharam in Tiruchendur Murugan Temple

Lakhs of devotees from India and abroad gathered at the Tiruchendur Murugan temple in Thoothukudi district on Sunday evening to witness the sacred Soorasamharam ceremony.

The event marks the climax of the annual Kanda Sashti festival, dedicated to Lord Muruga. Devotees observe fasting and prayer during this period.

As part of their vows, many devotees pierced their cheeks with the traditional Vel (spear) and took part in the rituals.

The decorated idol of Lord Jayantinathar (Murugan) was taken in a grand procession from the temple to the seashore. At the beach, the Lord symbolically defeated the demons Soorapadman, Singamugasuran, and Gajamugasuran, as described in the legend.

The air was filled with the chants of “Vetri Vel Muruganukku Arohara” from thousands of worshippers.