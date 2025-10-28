Please forgive me, Vijay appeals to bereaved families 

Vijay, leader of the Tamil Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), met with families of the 41 people who died in the crowd crush at his party’s rally in Karur on September 27. Vijay, leader of the Tamil Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), met with families of the 41 people who died in the crowd crush at his party’s rally in Karur on September 27.

Vijay expressed deep remorse during the meeting that took place in Chennai’s Mamallapuram area.

Please forgive me for bringing you here. I will certainly come to Karur and meet you, he said.

He also pledged ongoing support: “I will remain a member of your family for life. Whatever help you need — jobs, marriage, education — I will provide it.”

The Karur incident on September 27 resulted in the deaths of 41 people after a crowd panic at a TVK campaign event. The tragedy led to multiple investigations and political fallout.