TN fully prepared to tackle cyclone rains, Says govt

The Tamil Nadu Government has announced that full arrangements are in place across all districts, including Chennai, to handle the heavy rains from the ongoing cyclone.

An official release from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been holding regular review meetings. Based on his instructions, relief and restoration work is being carried out without interruption in rain-affected areas.

Relief Measures

A total of 215 relief camps have been opened in the Greater Chennai Corporation limits.

People from low-lying areas have been moved to safer places and provided with food, drinking water, and medical care.

From October 22 till this morning, more than four lakh people have been given food prepared in 106 community kitchens.

Drinking water supply is ensured through 454 water tankers.

In Chennai alone, 408 medical camps and 166 mobile camps have been conducted, benefiting 24,146 people.

Infrastructure Readiness

Cutting machines have been kept ready to remove uprooted trees.

Continuous efforts are being taken to prevent waterlogging in 22 subways across the state.

The government has also instructed district collectors to open more relief camps wherever necessary and shift people from riverbanks and low-lying regions to safer shelters.

Rainfall Status

The state has received 221.80 mm of Northeast Monsoon rainfall from October 17 to 8.30 am today.

Regional Meteorological Centre Director Ms. Amudha said Tamil Nadu has received 57% more rainfall than normal this season — 23 cm as against the average 14 cm.

She said 18 districts received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours and rain will continue till November 2.

Cyclone Warning

The cyclone over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by tonight or tomorrow morning.

It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, either tomorrow evening or tomorrow night.

Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea.