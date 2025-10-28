Ramco signs MoU with IIT-Madras incubated ePlane Company

Ramco Systems has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ePlane Company, a startup incubated at IIT-Madras. The company is developing India’s first electric flying taxi called the ePlane e200X. Ramco Systems has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ePlane Company, a startup incubated at IIT-Madras. The company is developing India’s first electric flying taxi called the ePlane e200X.

Under this agreement, ePlane will use Ramco’s aviation software to manage the full lifecycle of its electric aircraft fleet. This includes air taxi, air ambulance, and air cargo services. The software will be introduced in stages as the e200X moves from certification to manufacturing and later to commercial operations.

The partnership will help ePlane handle key functions such as engineering, maintenance, supply chain, safety, manufacturing, and finance using a single digital platform.

ePlane Founder Prof. Satya Chakravarthy said the MoU will help the company manage complex operations as it prepares for large-scale deployment. Ramco’s aviation head Sam Jacob said electric air mobility is the future and this tie-up supports India’s move toward cleaner transportation.

Ramco Aviation Software is used by more than 24,000 users worldwide to manage over 4,000 aircraft. It is trusted by airlines, MROs, helicopter operators, defense forces and urban air mobility companies.