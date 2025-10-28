Cyclone Montha — 12 cm rain recorded at Ennore

The northeast monsoon-cyclone “Montha,” currently over the Bay of Bengal, has caused heavy rainfall in north Chennai. According to the Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours was 12 cm at Ennore.

Other areas also saw significant rainfall: Kattivakkam recorded 9.5 cm, Vimco Nagar about 8 cm, and both Manali Madhavaram and Perambur around 7 cm.

The cyclone is expected to intensify and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam either tomorrow evening or night.

In view of the situation, coastal areas and fishermen have been put on alert.