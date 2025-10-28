Almost 85% of poll promises implemented: Excise Minister

S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing, Prohibition, and Excise in Tamil Nadu, said on Monday that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has fulfilled about 85 per cent of its electoral promises. S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing, Prohibition, and Excise in Tamil Nadu, said on Monday that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has fulfilled about 85 per cent of its electoral promises.

Muthusamy made the statement in response to criticism from Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss, who claimed that the government had only delivered 66 per cent of its promises. The minister said he would provide Ramadoss with the complete list of fulfilled commitments.

He added that on top of the poll promises, the government has also launched “several hundred” schemes that were not part of the election manifesto.

Among his remarks, the minister highlighted that around 500 TASMAC liquor shops have been closed in a phased manner since the DMK assumed power. He also stated that actions are being taken against those selling liquor bottles above the permitted price and that operations against illegal breweries will continue.

Regarding the Athikadavu‑Avinashi Project, he acknowledged that while the scheme was initially launched by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), its full implementation occurred under the DMK after land acquisition. He noted that phase two of the project has been delayed due to discussions with farmers.

He also said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin have visited the delta region and are monitoring paddy procurement efforts closely in order to safeguard farmers’ interests.