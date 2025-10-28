Women’s WC: Shafali replaces injured Pratika 

Mumbai, Oct 28: The ICC has approved India’s request to add Shafali Verma to the squad as the replacement for Pratika Rawal on Monday. Mumbai, Oct 28: The ICC has approved India’s request to add Shafali Verma to the squad as the replacement for Pratika Rawal on Monday.

Pratika was ruled out of the tournament after suffering an ankle and knbee injury during the Bangladesh game while she was fielding. Shafali last played an ODI game for India in October 2024.

Pratika, who had scored a fine hundred during the New Zealand game, was fielding at the boundary and was attempting to stop the ball when her feet landed badly and had to be carried off the field.

The opener didn’t come out to bat as India sent in Amanjot Kaur to open the innings with Smriti Mandhana during the washed out Bangladesh game.