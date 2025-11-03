RJD forced Cong to name its leader Bihar CM face: Modi

The PM made the statement on the campaign trail in Bihar, where he addressed back-to-back rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada districts, and highlighted the RJD’s reputation for alleged strong-arm tactics and its troubled equations with alliance partners.

“The Congress never wanted to announce the chief ministerial candidate in favour of the RJD. The RJD secured it by placing a katta on the head of the Congress. They have learnt their lessons in the school of ‘jungle raj’. Such elements can never do good for Bihar,” he alleged.

Modi said Congress wanted to defeat the RJD in the Bihar polls, and urged people to wait for the second phase of polling to be over on November 11 “to see them fighting”.