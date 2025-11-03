Student abducted, gang-raped in Kovai

In a harrowing incident that has shocked Coimbatore and the wider Tamil Nadu community, a female college student pursuing her education at a private institution was abducted and gang-raped by three men near Coimbatore International Airport late on Sunday night.

The victim was speaking with her male friend in a parked car when the attackers approached on a motorbike, violently assaulted the friend, and forcibly took the woman away.Police launched a massive search operation after the friend alerted authorities.

The victim was rescued nearly five hours later near a railway track in a critically traumatized and near-naked condition and immediately admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Her friend is also receiving care at a government hospital for injuries sustained during the assault.Authorities confirmed the attackers had stolen the motorbike used in the crime and seven special police teams have been deployed to track down and arrest the suspects, who remain at large.

The brutal attack has sparked widespread outrage, prompting demands for swift justice and tighter security measures in and around the airport area.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai sharply condemned the incident, holding the ruling DMK government accountable for failing to provide adequate safety for women. Annamalai accused the DMK administration of shielding sexual offenders and misusing law enforcement against critics, saying Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should be ashamed of the deteriorating law and order situation.

This ghastly crime follows another earlier case this year in Coimbatore where seven college students were arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act for the sexual assault of a minor, highlighting growing concerns over women’s safety in the region.