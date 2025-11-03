Cheran’s Autograph to re-release 14 Nov

Cheran’s acclaimed Tamil classic Autograph is set to be re-released in theaters on November 14, 2025, nearly 21 years after its initial release. The film, which originally hit screens on February 20, 2004, has been celebrated for its heartfelt storytelling and emotional depth, making it a cherished favorite among Tamil cinema enthusiasts.Written, directed, and starred in by Cheran himself, Autograph follows the journey of Senthil Kumar, an advertising executive who embarks on a nostalgic train trip to invite friends and family to his wedding. Along the way, memories of his past relationships resurface, creating a moving exploration of love, loss, and the passage of time. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Gopika, Sneha, Mallika, and Kaniha, each representing key chapters in Senthil’s life.The film received widespread critical acclaim and won three National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Female Playback Singer, and Best Lyrics. Known for its evocative music by Bharadwaj and a memorable background score by Sabesh-Murali, Autograph was also remade in Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali, highlighting its cross-regional appeal. The upcoming re-release will give a new generation a chance to experience this timeless emotional journey on the big screen once again, complete with digital restoration and immersive sound enhancements.