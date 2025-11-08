CSK confirms Dhoni will play IPL 2026

MS Dhoni is not done with the IPL and the India cricket great is certain to feature in the next season of the league for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The confirmation to the effect has come from the franchise itself, with CEO Kasi Viswanathan’s latest interaction. MS Dhoni is not done with the IPL and the India cricket great is certain to feature in the next season of the league for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The confirmation to the effect has come from the franchise itself, with CEO Kasi Viswanathan’s latest interaction.

Viswanathan, who has been with the franchise since its inception in 2008 – just like Dhoni himself – recently told a young fan about the CSK talisman’s availability for the upcoming season.

On Friday, he reiterated the point to this website, saying, “MS has told us that he will be available for the next season.”