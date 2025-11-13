Delhi blast suspect planned big strike on Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden car that blew up near Delhi’s Red Fort, had planned a powerful blast around the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on December 6, sources told India Today TV on Wednesday.

The alarming details were revealed after questioning of eight people arrested for their alleged links to the interstate ‘white-collar’ Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module centred in Faridabad and conversations with their family, friends and neighbours.

The 28-year-old doctor based in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, is believed to have been killed in Monday’s Red Fort blast in which 12 people lost their lives. He has emerged as key in the terror module, spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.