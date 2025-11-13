DNA confirms Red Fort bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi linked to Faridabad module

A DNA test has confirmed that the man who carried out the devastating blast near Delhi’s Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi, a medical professional from Kashmir.

His body was blown apart in the blast, leaving investigators unsure of his identity until now.

The November 10 explosion ripped through a busy street outside the historic monument, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more. The force of the blast shattered shopfronts and sent panic across the Old Delhi area, one of the most crowded parts of the capital.

Officials now link Umar to a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) logistics module operating between Faridabad, Lucknow, and south Kashmir. The group allegedly included nine to ten members, among them five to six doctors, who used their medical credentials to procure chemicals and materials for explosives.