Three dead, 56 rescued in Greek boat tragedy

Three people have died, and 56 others were rescued after a migrant boat capsized near Gavdos, Greece.

The Hellenic Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation amid rough weather to locate any missing individuals. Survivors could not confirm the number of people onboard when the vessel sank.

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, is assisting in the operation, but the nationalities of victims and survivors have not been disclosed. Gavdos, close to Crete, is on a common route for migrants from North Africa seeking to reach Europe.

Since 2015, Greece has been a primary entry point for irregular migrants, with numerous fatalities occurring in the Mediterranean Sea due to unsafe boats. Humanitarian organizations have frequently called for improved rescue efforts and safer migration pathways.

On the previous day, four people died in a similar incident near Lesvos, where additional seven migrants were rescued under challenging weather conditions. Communication with survivors, who are all Sudanese and lack English proficiency, has also proved difficult, complicating the situation further.