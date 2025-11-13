Modi to visit TN on 19 Nov

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on November 19, following his recent engagements in Bihar. The visit has generated significant excitement among BJP members and allied party leaders in the state.

The main purpose of his visit is to inaugurate and launch a three-day conference on organic farming, organized by the South Indian Organic Farming Federation. The conference will start on November 19 and continue until November 21 at Coimbatore. Over 5,000 farmers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, along with 50 organic agriculture scientists, are expected to participate.

Modi will officially inaugurate the event and interact with farmers and experts during his approximately one-hour schedule.

Modi will arrive in Coimbatore on the November 19 via a special flight from Puttaparthi in Karnataka. On the same day, he will attend a farmers’ conference at Kodissia, Coimbatore, before departing for Delhi.