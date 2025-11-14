Bihar election: NDA scores decisive victory

The counting of votes for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections has resulted in a landslide victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with preliminary trends projecting a dominant majority.

Early tallies show the NDA ahead in over 190 seats out of 243, firmly crossing the majority mark of 122 seats needed to form the government.

The NDA’s impressive performance is driven mainly by the strong showing of the BJP, which is leading in 84 seats, along with Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] leading in 76—both key alliance partners.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JDU has surged ahead as the single-largest party, leading in a significant number of seats and solidifying his re-election prospects. The alliance’s winning streak is further supported by their heavy lead in constituencies across the state, indicating a public endorsement of their development and governance policies.On the opposition side, the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, is significantly behind, leading in only 49 seats collectively.

RJD tops the opposition tally with 34 seats, but it is nowhere near the NDA’s commanding lead.This electoral trend reflects the continued influence of Nitish Kumar’s pragmatic alliance strategy with the BJP and his focus on development and social harmony.

It further cements Kumar’s position as the likely next Chief Minister, maintaining his image as a pivotal figure in Bihar’s politics even after two decades.The election results demonstrate the effectiveness of alliance dynamics with the BJP, especially through strategic vote-sharing, geographic outreach, and leveraging the Modi wave, which has contributed to the NDA’s overwhelming victory.

The outcome underscores the importance of coalition cohesion and electoral strategy in regional politics, with Bihar’s voters clearly favoring continuity and stability as provided by Kumar’s alliance.