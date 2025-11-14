Chirag Paswan’s stellar show in polls

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections not only witnessed a sweeping victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also marked the emergence of a young political leader who has firmly established his presence in the state — Chirag Paswan.

Paswan, the chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJP (RV)], fought hard to secure 29 constituencies for his party within the NDA, a coalition heavily dominated by the BJP and JDU. His efforts paid off as the LJP (RV) led in 22 of these seats, boasting an impressive strike rate of nearly 75%.

This surge comes on the heels of his party’s remarkable performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where it won all five constituencies it contested, defying previous doubts about the young leader’s political acumen after the party’s poor showing in the 2020 Assembly polls.Chirag Paswan’s rise is significant given that his party had suffered internal splits and challenges to its legacy following disagreements with Nitish Kumar and leadership tussles within the Paswan family.

At 43, Paswan has carved out a niche as a ‘Yuva Bihari’ (Young Bihari) and a fierce advocate for Dalit rights while maintaining strong loyalty to Prime Minister Modi and the NDA’s broader agenda.Despite initial reluctance from alliance partners regarding the number of seats allocated to LJP (RV), Paswan’s negotiating skills ensured a substantial share, reinforcing his influence within the coalition.

Before the elections, he tempered expectations about leadership roles but remained focused on gradually climbing political ranks while prioritizing the upcoming electoral battles in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, as well as the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.Paswan’s unwavering loyalty towards PM Modi and his political vision resonated strongly with Bihar voters, consolidating the NDA’s win and securing his party’s vital role in the state’s political landscape.

With this electoral success, Chirag Paswan has transitioned from the shadow of socialist icons to a formidable leader shaping Bihar’s future.