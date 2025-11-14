New low-pessure to bring heavy rain to Chennai

A new low-pressure area is expected to form tomorrow, November 15, over the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka, bringing the prospect of heavy rainfall to Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

According to reports, this system is likely to gradually intensify into a depression as it moves towards Lakshadweep via the Gulf of Mannar and the Kanniyakumari Sea.Rain is forecast to begin in the Delta and southern districts on November 16 and intensify on November 17 and 18.

Coastal districts, including Chennai, are expected to experience particularly heavy rainfall, with some places potentially receiving more than 12 cm of rain during this period. This wet spell is anticipated to continue until around November 20, revitalizing the Northeast monsoon after a slight lull earlier this month.

Tamil Nadu recorded rainfall above normal last month, and this newly developing system is likely to bring further relief to the region, with widespread heavy showers predicted in several districts. Residents and authorities are advised to prepare for significant wet weather conditions in the coming days.