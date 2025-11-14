Dr Ramadoss to chair crucial PMK meet 18 Nov

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is gearing up for a significant district secretaries meeting scheduled to take place on November 18 in Tindivanam, a key political event for the party ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The meeting is being held against the backdrop of an ongoing internal power struggle within the party between two factions—one led by Dr. S. Ramadoss and the other by his son, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss.

Both factions have been independently organizing campaign meetings and asserting their respective claims, including submitting separate appeals to the Election Commission to be assigned the party’s iconic mango symbol for the upcoming elections. This rivalry underscores the intense competition for control within the party.

Ahead of the Tindivanam meeting, the Bar Association Social Justice Forum’s state executive committee meeting, chaired by Dr. Ramadoss, is set for November 17 in the nearby Thailapuram garden.

Following this, the central gathering of PMK district secretaries and leaders will convene in a private hall in Tindivanam on the 18th, with more than 400 district secretaries expected to attend.

A youth wing consultation meeting involving state, district, city, union, and village-level administrators is planned for November 19 to strategize election efforts further.Dr. Ramadoss is expected to provide critical guidance on the party’s future course, including consolidation against the rival Anbumani faction and decisions regarding alliance formations for the upcoming assembly elections.