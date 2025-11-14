Cong weak link in MGB as NDA races ahead in Bihar

Early trends from the Bihar Assembly elections counting indicate a strong lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which seems on course to achieve its “160 paar” target, while the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) alliance struggles to keep pace. As per updates till mid-morning, NDA was leading with 195 seats, whereas the MGB was trailing with 61 seats.

Within the MGB, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) performs relatively well, leading in 58 seats, but the Congress appears to remain the weak link, with a modest lead in just 14 constituencies.

This is despite the high-profile campaign led by Tejashwi Yadav, which focused on anti-incumbency and youth-centric narratives. The MGB’s structural issues, especially the Congress’s underperformance, have hampered its ability to match the momentum of the NDA camp.

The NDA’s strong showing has been buoyed by key allies, notably the BJP and Janata Dal (United), who are consolidating their positions across multiple districts. These results come against the backdrop of a historic voter turnout of over 67 percent, recorded during the two-phase polling on November 6 and 11. Counting began across 46 centers in 38 districts, with postal ballots scrutinized first, followed by EVM votes.