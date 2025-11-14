Bihar polls: NDA leads in 190 seats, MGB heading towards big defeat

As vote counting commenced across Bihar’s 243 assembly constituencies, it is revealed a clear edge for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Reports indicated that the NDA was ahead in 190 seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc trailed with leads in just over 40 constituencies.
Officials first took up postal ballots before moving to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Bihar witnessed a historic voter turnout of 67.13 percent during its two-phase elections on November 6 and 11, with 7.45 crore voters eligible to decide the fate of 2,616 candidates contesting this election.