NDA Takes Early Lead as Counting Begins in Bihar; MGB Trails Behind

As counting of votes began for the Bihar Assembly elections, early trends showed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gaining an edge over the Mahagathbandhan (MGB). According to initial tallies, the NDA was leading in 95 constituencies, while the MGB trailed with 61 seats.

The early momentum has energized the NDA camp, which is aiming to retain power in the state. However, election officials cautioned that these were preliminary trends and that the picture could change as more rounds of counting progress throughout the day.Political observers are closely watching key constituencies where contests remain tight. The final results are expected to emerge by evening, determining the shape of Bihar’s next government.