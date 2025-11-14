Sinner stuns Zverev 

Jannik Sinner has reached the semi-finals of the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals by defeating Alexander Zverev for the third time in 17 days, with a commanding 6-4, 6-3 victory. The 24-year-old Italian, attempting to defend his title at the season finale, won the Bjorn Borg group with a 2-0 record this week. Jannik Sinner has reached the semi-finals of the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals by defeating Alexander Zverev for the third time in 17 days, with a commanding 6-4, 6-3 victory. The 24-year-old Italian, attempting to defend his title at the season finale, won the Bjorn Borg group with a 2-0 record this week.

Sinner showcased exceptional serving under pressure, saving all seven break points he faced and hitting 12 aces in the match. He broke Zverev decisively at 5-4 in the first set and maintained high intensity throughout, fueled by support from the home crowd in Turin’s Inalpi Arena.

This win marks Sinner’s fifth consecutive victory over Zverev, improving his head-to-head record to 6-4 against the German.Currently on a 28-match indoor hardcourt winning streak and continuing to chase the ATP Year-End No. 1 ranking, Sinner must remain undefeated at the Finals and hope for other results to favor him to claim the top spot.

His next challenge awaits as he aims for a repeat championship without losing a set, a feat last achieved by Ivan Lendl in 1986.

Sinner praised the close and competitive nature of the match and his ability to serve well at crucial moments, especially returning Zverev’s powerful serve, which is considered one of the best in the game.

Zverev, a two-time Nitto ATP Finals champion, was unable to convert break points early on, highlighting Sinner’s resilience and composure under pressure.

