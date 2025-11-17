Pujara urges batters to adapt to tough pitches

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara said the batting unit needs to find ways to adapt better and score runs on difficult pitches after suffering a 30-run defeat to South Africa in the first Test at Eden Gardens on Sunday. In a challenging chase of 124, India could not answer the questions posed by South Africa’s bowlers, led by Simon Harmer’s 4-21, and were all out for 93 in 35 overs. Without their regular captain Shubman Gill, who was sidelined from the Test match due to a neck injury requiring hospitalisation, India’s batting collapsed like nine pins, with no batter reaching the 50-run mark. “I believe that firstly, we don’t know whether the team management actually wanted such a pitch. “But whatever the surface is, you need to perform on it and you need to be very well prepared. “Unfortunately, we were short of one batter. Shubman Gill got injured in the first innings and wasn’t available in the second innings as well. “That was a big loss for the Indian team. But the Indian batters will have to find a way to score runs on such pitches,” said Pujara after the game ended. @@@