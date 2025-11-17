Backlash erupts as India lose to SA

India’s unexpected 30-run loss to South Africa in the first Test at Eden Gardens has sparked a wave of frustration and criticism from fans across social media.

What was meant to be a comfortable outing for the home team turned into a moment for serious reflection, with several fans questioning the team’s approach, preparation, and temperament under spin-friendly conditions. Many fans felt the loss was a result of complacency and poor tactical choices. A recurring theme among the reactions was India’s weakening ability to play spin. One fan wrote on X, “India’s weakness of batting spin is now getting completely exposed.

We got whitewashed against NZ at home last year. But this is a problem which was hidden because of the extraordinary skills of our spinners.”

“The fact is today that we can survive for longer on bouncy & greener pitches than on rank square turners. A solid defence, plus precise shot selection, is required in the subcontinent. Must say we are nowhere a good side at home anymore on turners,” the post read further.

Fans argued that India’s spinners have often masked the deeper batting issues, but this defeat has stripped away those illusions.

Referencing the repeated pattern of collapses, one fan said the team no longer has the steady batting it once did, “Indian batsmen are not that great anymore in playing spin. The older days of Pujara, Rahane and co. are gone.”

Some also criticised team selection and pitch preparation, recalling the earlier whitewash by New Zealand at home,“This is so much deserved when you don’t learn from your mistakes and play on pitches like this even after the 3-0 NZ whitewash at home.”

@@@