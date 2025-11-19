23 injured in Warsaw tram, bus collision

Warsaw, Nov 19: A major accident on Warsaw’s Aleja Solidarności on Tuesday morning involved two trams and a public bus, injuring 23–24 people. The crash occurred around 7:46 a.m., with early reports indicating that tram number 4 collided with a bus, which then struck another tram on a service crossing. About 17 people were initially taken to the hospital, and police later confirmed that 16 of the 24 injured required hospitalization. Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski stated that the prosecutor’s office launched an investigation, while emergency services and traffic supervisors quickly arrived to assist victims and manage the scene. Public transport routes were diverted as authorities worked to restore traffic flow. By 10:50 a.m., road and tram services had resumed, and police continued to investigate the cause of the collision.