Tiruvannamalai: Special buses for Karthigai deepam fete

Preparations are in full swing for the grand Karthigai Deepam festival at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai.

To accommodate the expected large influx of devotees, the state government has announced the operation of 4,764 buses from across Tamil Nadu, with a 20 percent increase in bus services to meet demand.

Additionally, special arrangements include 40 buses on standby, 24 temporary bus stands, and 130 parking areas to facilitate smooth transport and convenience for devotees.Security and safety measures have been ramped up significantly for the festival, with around 15,000 police personnel and 430 firefighters deployed.

The streets, especially the Girivalam path and Maad Street, will be closely monitored through 24 surveillance towers, 61 police help centers, 454 information centers, and over a thousand CCTV cameras.

A fleet of 40 road vehicles has been arranged to manage traffic, and strict vigilance will be maintained on unauthorized taxi and auto fares. To enhance accessibility, private colleges will run 220 free buses for devotees, while nearby districts will provide mini-buses at subsidized fares.

Railway services will also be augmented, with 16 special trains added to the existing 16 to ensure timely and safe travel. Medical facilities have been fortified with 90 medical teams stationed along key routes, including seven teams inside the temple, supported by 45 ambulances and additional bike ambulances.

Emergency aid will also be available at rest houses on state highways. With over 40 lakh devotees expected to visit, these comprehensive arrangements reflect the administration’s commitment to ensuring a secure and spiritually enriching festival experience for all.