Barnes’ double helps Newcastle beat Man City

Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes scored two goals in seven minutes as his side snatched a thrilling 2-1 home win over Manchester City on Saturday to stop the visitors closing the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

With City’s Erling Haaland chasing his 100th Premier League goal, both sides missed a slew of chances in a scoreless first half, Barnes wasting one in the first minute after Newcastle won the ball high up the field.

City coach Pep Guardiola was enraged when Newcastle defender Fabian Schaer left his foot in as City forward Phil Foden fired wide, but no penalty was awarded.

With the game boiling from end to end, Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade was twice denied by keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Barnes missed an open goal much to the dismay of the home fans.

He made amends as the game burst into life just after the hour mark, however, picking up the ball from Bruno Guimaraes on the edge of the box and arrowing home a shot at the foot of the left post.

The visitors were not behind for long, Ruben Dias equalising five minutes later with a deflected drive after Newcastle failed to clear a corner.

After an underwhelming start to the season, the home fans may have feared another collapse, but Barnes reacted quickest after Guimaraes headed against the crossbar two minutes later to hook Newcastle back in front.

Newcastle endured a lengthy wait during a VAR check, but images showed the arm of Dias ensured Guimares was onside in the buildup and the goal stood.

Newcastle defended superbly through more than eight minutes of stoppage time to hold on for a win the left them 14th in the table on 15 points, and Barnes was delighted to have played a decisive role in the game.

“What a game to be involved in. We really came out firing in the second half and it’s a massive three points,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s football, and the quicker you move on from missed chances, you quickly bounce back, so it was forget and move on.”

Arsenal, who play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, lead the standings on 26 points, four ahead of third-placed City, who have played a game more. Newcastle climbed to 14th.