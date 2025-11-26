Superhero, Ninja launched in a gala manner

Producer K.S. Sinish of Soldiers Film Factory, known for backing content-driven cinema with strong craft, has announced two new ambitious projects — Superhero and Ninja. After the national award-winning success of Parking, Sinish is now expanding his production lineup with these high-profile launches, held on November 24, 2025, in the presence of leading stars and filmmakers from the Tamil industry. Producer K.S. Sinish of Soldiers Film Factory, known for backing content-driven cinema with strong craft, has announced two new ambitious projects — Superhero and Ninja. After the national award-winning success of Parking, Sinish is now expanding his production lineup with these high-profile launches, held on November 24, 2025, in the presence of leading stars and filmmakers from the Tamil industry.

Superhero features Arjun Das and Teju Ashwini in the lead, with Sandy taking on the antagonist’s role and Redin Kingsley in a key performance. Directed by Vignesh Venugopal, a longtime associate of Sinish making his directorial debut, the film’s music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for Hridayam and the upcoming Once More. The title of Superhero was unveiled by Sivakarthikeyan and director Pa. Ranjith, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Ninja, directed by Muruga, stars Bhaarath in the lead alongside Prathana Nathan. The film is jointly produced by K.S. Sinish with S. Sai Devanand and S. Sai Venkateshwaran of Learn & Teach Productions, known for critically acclaimed films like Jamaa, Way to Home, and Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming Vettuvam. Music for Ninja is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. The film’s title was officially launched by directors Venkat Prabhu and Nelson.

The event witnessed an impressive turnout of industry personalities, including actors Arya, Kavin, Sundeep Kishan, Rio Raj, Mirchi Shiva, and Kalaiyarasan. Directors such as Ravikumar, Sam Anton, Adhik Ravichandran, Madonne Ashwin, P.S. Mithran, and Nithilan Swaminathan were also present, along with leading producers and technicians including editor Philomin Raj and stunt director Dhilip Subbarayan.

K.S. Sinish, who earlier introduced filmmakers like Karthik Yogi (Dikkiloona) and Ram (Parking), continues his tradition of empowering his assistant directors.