Sengottaiyan resigns as MLA ahead of joining Vijay’s TVK

Senior AIADMK leader and former minister K.A. Sengottaiyan has officially resigned from his post as Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) ahead of joining actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Sengottaiyan had openly rebelled against the AIADMK leadership under Edappadi K. Palaniswami, demanding the reintegration of expelled leaders, which led to his removal from all party posts and eventual expulsion.Sengottaiyan’s resignation marks a significant shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape as he prepares to formalize his induction into TVK tomorrow, where he is expected to be given a key coordinating role leveraging his extensive political experience.

His departure from AIADMK and entry into TVK is seen as a strategic realignment ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, with his supporters expected to follow him to the new party.

This decision underscores the growing turbulence within AIADMK and reflects the appeal of TVK as a fresh political alternative in the state.

Sengottaiyan’s long history in politics, dating back to the era of M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, adds substantial weight to TVK’s leadership and organizational capacity as it seeks to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu politics.