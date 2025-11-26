Avatar: Fire and Ash ignites massive pre-release buzz in India

The excitement for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third chapter in James Cameron’s blockbuster sci-fi franchise, is soaring across India. With less than a month left for its worldwide release, the film has already triggered a phenomenal response on BookMyShow, where more than 1.2 million users have marked their interest — a record-breaking figure that highlights the franchise’s unmatched popularity among Indian audiences. The excitement for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third chapter in James Cameron’s blockbuster sci-fi franchise, is soaring across India. With less than a month left for its worldwide release, the film has already triggered a phenomenal response on BookMyShow, where more than 1.2 million users have marked their interest — a record-breaking figure that highlights the franchise’s unmatched popularity among Indian audiences.

BookMyShow’s early engagement data suggests that Fire & Ash could set new benchmarks for advance interest and possibly emerge as one of the biggest theatrical openings of the year. The overwhelming response mirrors the deep emotional connect Indian fans have maintained with the Avatar universe ever since the first film released 15 years ago.

The upcoming film brings back Sam Worthington as Jake Sully and Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, while expanding the narrative with new characters. Among the fresh additions is Oona Chaplin, who plays Varang, the fierce leader of the volcano-dwelling “Ash People,” a clan expected to play a pivotal role in the storyline.

20th Century Studios will release Avatar: Fire and Ash in India on December 19 in six languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam — ensuring the film reaches a wide and diverse audience. With anticipation touching unprecedented levels, all eyes are now on how the film will perform at the Indian box office once the gates to Pandora reopen.