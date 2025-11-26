Vijay Sethupathi joins team of Vetri Maaran’s ‘Arasan’

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has officially come on board director Vetri Maaran’s upcoming film Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR (Simbu). The announcement was made on Tuesday by producer Kalaippuli S Thanu, who shared a poster welcoming “Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi” to the project. Actor Vijay Sethupathi has officially come on board director Vetri Maaran’s upcoming film Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR (Simbu). The announcement was made on Tuesday by producer Kalaippuli S Thanu, who shared a poster welcoming “Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi” to the project.

This will mark Sethupathi’s second on-screen collaboration with both Vetri Maaran and Silambarasan — they had previously worked together in the films Viduthalai 1/Viduthalai 2 and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam respectively.

Set in the gritty universe of Vada Chennai, the film has already generated significant interest. Last week, actress Andrea Jeremiah also confirmed her participation. The movie will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the growing expectations around the film.