Colorado crash claims five lives, three of them children

Franktown, Nov 26: A three-vehicle crash on a Colorado highway on Monday killed five people, including three children, authorities reported. The accident occurred shortly after 4:30 pm in the Franktown area, south of Denver, when the driver of a Toyota hatchback lost control, veered off the shoulder, and rolled back onto the roadway. The vehicle collided head-on with a northbound Ford sedan before hitting a Ford pickup truck. The Toyota driver, who was ejected during the rollover, died at the scene. The sedan’s driver and three of the five children in the sedan were also killed on impact. Two other children were airlifted to a nearby hospital, with their conditions undisclosed. The pickup truck driver was unharmed. The Colorado State Patrol confirmed the crash is under investigation. The Douglas County Coroner will release the names of the deceased after notifying next of kin.