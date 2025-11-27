TNCC chief blasts Centre over Rupee’s plunge to ₹90/USD

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai slammed the BJP-led central government, claiming the Indian rupee’s drop to ₹90 per US dollar marks the sharpest decline in recent history, signaling severe economic mismanagement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Selvaperunthagai argued India’s economy has weakened dramatically since 2014, contrasting it with stable growth under UPA’s decade-long rule led by Dr. Manmohan Singh, and labeled the rupee as one of Asia’s worst-performing currencies amid fiscal irresponsibility

He blamed the Centre’s inaction on US President Donald Trump’s 50% import tariffs for crippling exports and ballooning the trade deficit to a record $41.7 billion, accusing Modi’s administration of being “against the poor” by failing to create jobs or reduce poverty.

Selvaperunthagai urged scrutiny of the last 11 years of BJP rule, positioning Congress as the alternative for inclusive growth ahead of key elections.