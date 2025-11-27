Stalin’s birthday message to son Udhayanidhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin conveyed warm birthday wishes to his son, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, on his 49th birthday, blending paternal pride with party leadership guidance.

Stalin commended Udhayanidhi’s committed work as DMK youth wing secretary, Sports Minister, and Deputy CM, expressing delight as both father and leader when people and cadres praise his policy-focused efforts.

As DMK chief, Stalin urged Udhayanidhi to remain simple, avoid harsh words, win public affection, and always stand on the ground for people while continuously instilling Dravidian ideology among youth as a role model.

Udhayanidhi, who turned 49 on November 27, had earlier paid respects at memorials of leaders Anna and Karunanidhi; leaders across parties extended greetings amid his call for welfare-focused events over lavish ones.