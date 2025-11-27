Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ threat to TN

A cyclonic storm, named ‘Ditwah’ as suggested by Yemen, is set to intensify within the next 12 hours over the southwest Bay of Bengal and move towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that a low-pressure area over the Comorin Sea, southeast Bay of Bengal, and adjoining Sri Lanka has strengthened into a deep depression, advancing north-northwest.

This follows recent systems like Cyclone Senyar, marking active weather in the region.

Rainfall Warnings and AlertsHeavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected today in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with very heavy falls likely in Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

Orange alerts are issued for Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal tomorrow due to extremely heavy rain risks. Red alerts cover Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for November 29, signaling potential very heavy downpours

IMD has hoisted Warning Signal Number One at seven ports: Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ennore, Kattupalli, Puducherry, and Karaikal, urging fishing boats to stay offshore.

Residents in coastal areas should monitor updates as the system could intensify rainfall across delta and northern districts over the next 48 hours.

Schools in vulnerable spots like Rameswaram have been closed amid the alerts.

Chief Minister MK Stalin urged authorities to implement precautionary measures for the approaching Cyclone Ditwah without disrupting normal lives, emphasizing coordinated efforts across coastal districts.

Stalin convened officials to review preparedness, directing the setup of relief centers, medical teams, and NDRF/SDRF units in vulnerable areas like Delta districts, mirroring responses to prior cyclones.

He stressed protecting crops, ensuring power supply, and swift evacuations for low-lying regions while minimizing daily disruptions.