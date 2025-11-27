Political change inevitable in TN: Sengottaiyan

Former AIADMK veteran K.A. Sengottaiyan declared Tamil Nadu demands political transformation, praising Vijay’s TVK for championing transparent politics that aligns with public aspirations for pure governance.

After AIADMK expulsion and MLA resignation, Sengottaiyan joined TVK at Panayur office with supporters, rejecting DMK as no different from AIADMK amid failed unification bids post-Jayalalithaa era splits.

TVK leaders like Bussy Anand flanked him during media interaction.

Sengottaiyan traced his roots to MGR’s movement at age 20, denying party-splitting claims and refuting ultimatum rumors after Delhi reconciliation attempts, insisting his goal was AIADMK unity.

He predicted Vijay’s triumph in delivering “pure rule,” clarifying no slur on past AIADMK regimes while noting no outreach from DMK or BJP, positioning TVK as change vehicle for 2026.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami brushed off questions on expelled leader K.A. Sengottaiyan’s TVK switch, stating “Sengottaiyan is not in AIADMK, so no need to respond—ask him directly.”