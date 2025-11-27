AIADMK veteran leader Sengottaiyan joins Vijay’s TVK

Former Tamil Nadu Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, expelled from AIADMK, formally joined actor Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) today at the party’s Panayur headquarters in Chennai.

TVK leader Vijay welcomed Sengottaiyan and his supporters by presenting him with the party scarf and membership card.

In a video message, Vijay praised Sengottaiyan for his long political career, recalling how Sengottaiyan joined MGR’s movement at the tender age of 20 and earned the trust of stalwarts like MGR and Jayalalithaa.

Vijay highlighted Sengottaiyan’s 50 years of dedicated service in the same political movement and expressed confidence that his vast political experience and fieldwork would provide a significant boost to TVK’s prospects.Vijay also welcomed everyone joining with Sengottaiyan, expressing optimism with the words, “Only good things will happen… Only good things will happen… Victory is certain.” This event marks a key moment for TVK as it strengthens its leadership ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, blending the party’s youthful energy with Sengottaiyan’s seasoned political expertise

Accompanied by his supporters, he was welcomed by TVK General Secretary N. Anand and received his membership card directly from Vijay. This move marks a significant boost for TVK ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections .B

Sengottaiyan faced expulsion from AIADMK after criticizing General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s leadership as dictatorial and demanding the reinstatement of expelled leaders like O. Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran, and Sasikala. His attendance at a Devar guru pooja event with these figures led to his removal from party posts in September and full expulsion in October.

He resigned as MLA from Gobichettipalayam on November 26, citing violations of party procedures.

Sengottaiyan met Vijay personally the previous day to discuss joining, opting for TVK over DMK to preserve his seniority and advocate MGR-Jayalalithaa principles. His entry strengthens TVK’s organization, especially in the Kongu region where he holds strong support, adding experienced leadership to the youth-dominated party.

Supporters including former MP Sathyabama also joined, enhancing TVK’s electoral prospects

Sengottaiyan, who joined TVK, has been appointed as the Chief Coordinator of the Executive Committee. He has also been given responsibility as the Organizational Secretary for four districts — Erode, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Tiruppur.

Meanwhile, former AIADMK minister Semmalai sharply criticized K.A. Sengottaiyan’s decision to join Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) led by actor Vijay, calling it equivalent to “suicide” with no impact on AIADMK’s strength in the Kongu region.

Semmalai stated that Vijay and Sengottaiyan would soon reveal who teaches politics to whom, while affirming EPS protects AIADMK like eyelids guard eyes, just as MGR founded it.

He dismissed concerns over party challengers like Sengottaiyan, comparing his exit to a ripe leaf falling without harming the tree, ensuring no loss in Kongu belt influence.