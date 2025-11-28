Gibbs advices India to shorten IPL & play more Tests

His blunt suggestion came in the aftermath of India’s 2-0 defeat to South Africa — a loss that has not only dented their aura at home but also shaken their standing in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

In a pointed remark on X, Gibbs wrote, “Shorten IPL and play more test cricket,” a line that has since triggered debate among fans and pundits about India’s cricketing priorities. Though the IPL remains one of the sport’s most lucrative and influential tournaments, the former Proteas star believes the imbalance between franchise cricket and Test commitments is beginning to tell on a side once considered almost unbeatable at home.

The numbers make grim reading for India. For the second year in a row, they have been whitewashed in their own backyard — a scenario unimaginable not long ago. Last year, it was New Zealand who delivered a 3-0 hammering; this time, South Africa have stormed through, claiming a commanding 408-run win in the second Test to secure a historic 2-0 triumph. It is the Proteas’ first series win on Indian soil since 2000 and India’s third series defeat in just 16 months under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

This latest loss has further jeopardised India’s hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final, placing them under significant pressure for the remainder of the cycle.

A team that once prided itself on dominance at home has been uncharacteristically brittle, especially with the bat. Across the two Tests, Indian batters averaged only 15.23 — their second-lowest in any home series, better only than the 12.42 average recorded against New Zealand in 2002–03. Not a single Indian batter reached triple figures during the series, marking just the third instance since 1969–70 that a home Test series passed without an Indian century.

The visitors, meanwhile, were relentless. Spinner Simon Harmer and all-rounder Marco Jansen spearheaded South Africa’s charge, combining precision, discipline and intensity to expose India’s technical fissures. Their performances highlighted the widening gulf between India’s once-formidable Test outfit and the level now required to compete against the world’s best.

Gibbs’ comments tap into a broader concern: whether India’s packed white-ball calendar — particularly the extended IPL window — is impacting the depth and durability of their Test side.

While there is no immediate indication that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering trimming the IPL, the ongoing losses are bound to intensify calls for a recalibration of priorities.

