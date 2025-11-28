Ashes: Pat Cummins set to play Brisbane Test

Pat Cummins is set to be included in Australia’s squad for the second Ashes Test, providing another significant boost following their victory in Perth. Reports earlier indicated that it has not yet been confirmed if the team’s captain will play in the game at the Gabba starting December 4. However, The West Australian confirmed that Cummins will be named in the squad that will be announced on Friday.No further players are anticipated to join Australia’s squad, leaving the team’s top-order uncertain following Usman Khawaja’s back problems and Travis Head’s impressive century in the first Test.Initially, there were concerns that Cummins might miss the entire series due to a bone stress flare-up in his back. @@@