Stalin voices concern over rising violence against minorities

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday raised strong concern over what he described as an alarming increase in incidents of violence and hate speech targeting minorities across the country, warning that such developments undermine social harmony and constitutional principles. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday raised strong concern over what he described as an alarming increase in incidents of violence and hate speech targeting minorities across the country, warning that such developments undermine social harmony and constitutional principles.

In a social media post, Stalin said the strength of a democracy lies in ensuring that minority communities feel safe and protected. He remarked that when fringe right-wing groups claim to act on behalf of the majority and engage in attacks and riots, it creates deep anxiety—especially when such incidents occur even as national leaders take part in Christmas celebrations.

Recalling the ethnic conflict that gripped Manipur in 2023 and reports of recent assaults on minority communities in places such as Jabalpur and Raipur, Stalin said such situations have no place in a diverse and democratic nation. He cited reports suggesting a 74 per cent increase in hate speech incidents in 2024, calling the trend “grave and deeply worrying.”

The Chief Minister stressed that combating divisive forces is a collective responsibility. He urged authorities to take firm and prompt action against groups attempting to destabilise social unity, emphasising the need to uphold justice, equality and the constitutional ideal of unity in diversity.