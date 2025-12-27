Madden’ teaser unveils Nicolas Cage as NFL legend Madden

Directed by David O. Russell, the film traces Madden’s journey from his early days to leading the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl victory in 1976, before becoming one of the most recognisable voices in American sports broadcasting. The film also explores his later influence as a cultural icon through the Madden NFL video game series, one of the most successful franchises in gaming history.

Oscar-winner Christian Bale stars alongside Cage, portraying former Raiders owner Al Davis. The cast also includes Kathryn Hahn as Virginia Madden, Sienna Miller as Carol Davis, John Mulaney as Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins, and comedian Shane Gillis in an undisclosed role.