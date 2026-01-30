Loyola College Subway: A Daily Test for Commuters

Spread the love

Jamuna Ramnath

For thousands of commuters passing through the Loyola College–Nungambakkam subway each day, frustration has steadily turned into grim humour. “You enter hoping to cross in two minutes and come out wondering if your vehicle will survive,” said a daily two-wheeler commuter. Among regular users, the underpass has earned an unflattering nickname, reflecting how journeys are abruptly derailed by chronic waterlogging, broken road surfaces and constant congestion.

Located on Nelson Manickam Road, the subway is a crucial arterial link connecting Kodambakkam, Choolaimedu, Anna Nagar, Aminjikarai and Nungambakkam. It also serves as a key access route for Loyola College students, staff, buses and residents. “This is not some interior road. It connects half the city,” pointed out a local resident. “Yet it feels like we are using a neglected back alley.”

The problem is worsened by the frequent movement of government vehicles and heavy trucks through the underpass. These vehicles pass over a stretch already weakened by stagnant water and poor drainage, accelerating damage. “Big vehicles just push through, but two-wheelers are the ones that suffer,” said a college student. “One wrong move and you skid.”

Even light rainfall turns the subway into a waterlogged trap. Potholes remain hidden under stagnant water, making it impossible to judge depth. Continuous seepage from cracks in the walls and ceiling keeps the road wet even in dry weather. “It looks dry outside, but inside the subway it’s always slippery,” said an autorickshaw driver. “The road never really dries.”

Traffic slows to a crawl during peak hours, with congestion spilling onto adjoining roads. Commuters report frequent minor accidents, sudden braking and vehicle breakdowns. “Every day there is some bike stalled or someone nearly falling,” said another motorist. “It’s only a matter of time before a serious accident happens.”

Despite the subway’s importance and years of complaints, commuters say only temporary patchwork repairs are carried out. “They fix it once, and within weeks the road breaks again,” a resident said. “There is no permanent solution.”

For Loyola College students and daily commuters, the subway has become a symbol of prolonged neglect. “The nickname may sound harsh,” said a regular user, “but it reflects how helpless people feel.” Until durable repairs, proper drainage and control of heavy vehicle movement are enforced, the Loyola College subway is likely to remain a daily ordeal for those who depend on it.