Guv urges TN Govt to include UGC nominee in Search Panels to appoint VCs

Reiterating his commitment to constitutional propriety, the rule of law, autonomy and high academic standards of State-run Universities, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi urged the DMK government to nominate a University Grants Commission (UGC) nominee to Search-cum-Selection Committees for appointing Vice-Chancellors (VCs), as mandated by Supreme Court rulings.

The Governor pointed out that the apex court has clearly declared that any appointment of a VC made on the recommendation of a Search Committee constituted contrary to UGC Regulations—specifically without a UGC nominee—would be void ab initio.

In a communique issued by the Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan), the Governor–Chancellor requested the Tamil Nadu Government to issue immediate orders either to include the nominee of the UGC Chairman in the Search Committees, as originally recommended by him, or to place the functioning of such Committees and all ongoing selection proceedings in abeyance until the matter is decided by the Supreme Court.

The statement said the State Government’s decision to extend the tenure of the Search Committees while the issue is sub judice, and allowing them to proceed with interactions with shortlisted candidates, transgresses court orders and goes against the spirit of judicial directions.

“In these circumstances, the continuation of the selection process by the present Search Committees, in their existing composition, is not legally sustainable and is contrary to the spirit of binding judicial pronouncements,” the communique said.

“Any further proceedings pursuant to such a process are liable to be rendered invalid, apart from leading to avoidable legal and administrative complications for the State Government and the Universities concerned,” it added.

The Lok Bhavan said it wished to place on record the factual and legal position relating to the constitution of Search Committees for recommending panels of names for appointment of VCs to Bharathiar University, Bharathidasan University and Periyar University, and the extension of tenure granted to these Committees.

It noted that the UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018—having statutory force—mandate that Search-cum-Selection Committees for appointing VCs must include a nominee of the UGC Chairman.

The binding nature of these Regulations and their supremacy over conflicting State enactments have been conclusively affirmed by the Supreme Court in Professor (Dr.) Serenity P.S. vs Dr. Rajasree and Others, and consistently followed in its latest judgment dated January 30, 2026 in Dr. S. Mohan vs Secretary to the Chancellor, Puducherry Technological University.

Under the respective State University Acts, the Governor functions as the Chancellor of State Universities. Historically, VCs have been appointed by the Chancellor from panels of three names recommended by duly constituted Search Committees in conformity with statutory provisions.

However, the State Government amended the University Acts through Tamil Nadu Act No. 16 of 2025, replacing the term ‘Chancellor’ with ‘Government’, thereby vesting the power of appointing VCs with the Government. This amendment was challenged before the Madras High Court, which stayed the provisions insofar as they transferred the power of appointment from the Chancellor to the Government.

The Lok Bhavan said the State Government has filed W.P. (C) No. 1271 of 2023 before the Supreme Court challenging the notifications issued by the Governor–Chancellor on September 6, 2023, relating to the constitution of Search-cum-Selection Committees for three State Universities.

The Government has further sought a declaration that sub-clause (ii) of Regulation 7.3 of the UGC Regulations, 2018—mandating inclusion of a UGC nominee—is ultra vires the UGC Act, 1956 and does not bind State University Acts.

It also noted that the Tamil Nadu Government has filed a Special Leave Petition (C) No. 17220 of 2025 against the interim order of the Madras High Court, which is pending before the Supreme Court, along with a Transfer Petition (Civil) No. 1511 of 2025 seeking transfer of a related writ petition from the Madras High Court to the apex court.