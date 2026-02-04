Honorarium for sanitation workers hiked by TN govt

Spread the love

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a new government order approving an increase in the honorarium for sanitation workers working across the state.

According to the order, the monthly honorarium for sanitation workers — including those responsible for street cleaning and public sanitation duties — has been revised upwards to provide better financial support.

The decision aims to recognise the essential services performed by sanitation workers and improve their overall welfare.

The revised honorarium amount and implementation details will be effective from the date specified in the government order. District authorities have been instructed to ensure timely disbursement of the enhanced honorarium to eligible workers.

The government’s move has been welcomed by worker unions and public representatives, who said the increase will help improve the livelihoods of sanitation workers and acknowledge their contribution to maintaining public cleanliness and hygiene across Tamil Nadu.

Officials said further details about the honorarium revision and payment timelines will be communicated to concerned departments and workers soon.