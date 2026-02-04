Centre withholding funds to Tamil Nadu for political reasons: CM Stalin

Spread the love

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of denying financial allocations to the state government now that the results of the recent elections are known.

Stalin made the remarks while addressing party workers and leaders, stressing that the Centre’s reluctance to release funds was politically motivated.

Despite the funding challenges, Stalin has continued to launch and support development initiatives across the state. He also inaugurated the “En Kanavu En Ethirkaalam” (My Dream, My Future) project, a government scheme aimed at empowering youth through skill development and opportunities for employment. The launch underscores the government’s commitment to supporting young people amid ongoing political and economic pressures.

In addition, Stalin laid the foundation stones for 29 development projects worth ₹254.29 crore in Villupuram district, which are expected to boost local infrastructure and public services.

According to Stalin, the BJP has withheld key financial assistance and development funds that Tamil Nadu is entitled to under statutory and constitutional provisions. He said that this refusal to allocate funds undermines cooperative federalism and harms the state’s ability to implement welfare schemes and essential infrastructure work.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the public and opposition parties to recognise what he described as unfair treatment by the Centre, asserting that Tamil Nadu has fulfilled its responsibilities and deserves equitable support without political conditions.

Stalin reiterated his commitment to protect the state’s interests and continue delivering on development and welfare initiatives despite funding challenges, promising that the government would explore all available avenues to secure required resources for Tamil Nadu’s growth.