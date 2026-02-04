Edappadi K Palaniswami hits out Vijay

Spread the love

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has sharply criticised TVK chief Vijay amid rising political tensions ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, accusing the actor-politician of drawing large crowds without substantive political work and downplaying organisational experience.

EPS, the AIADMK general secretary and opposition leader in the state, has repeatedly challenged Vijay’s leadership style and questioned his political credibility, reflecting growing friction between established parties and the newly launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Palaniswami has also referred to crowd management issues at Vijay’s rallies, noting that unexpected events — including power outages during public meetings — have led to complications and raised concerns about event organisation and safety.

He stressed that proper planning and experience are essential in political campaigns, and argued that established party structures like the AIADMK remain better equipped to manage grassroots mobilisation.

The criticism comes amid an increasingly competitive political landscape in Tamil Nadu, with Vijay positioning TVK as a challenger mainly to the DMK, while Palaniswami seeks to maintain AIADMK’s influence and relevance.

The exchange highlights the intense scrutiny and rivalry among regional leaders as parties gear up for statewide elections.

Palaniswami further accused Vijay of attempting to gain political mileage without clearly articulating policies or a concrete roadmap for governance.

He said politics demands sustained grassroots engagement, administrative understanding and accountability, and cannot be reduced to symbolism or celebrity appeal alone.

EPS maintained that the AIADMK, with its long political legacy and organisational depth, remains a strong alternative capable of addressing people’s issues, while asserting that voters will carefully assess experience and credibility before placing their trust.